Andrew J. Davis LEXINGTON - Andrew James Davis, 37, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was the dearly beloved son of Jim and Libby Davis. Andrew graduated from Ben Lippen School in 2001, Midlands Tech in 2004, and the University of South Carolina in 2006. God blessed Andrew with a tender heart, a quick inviting smile, and an innovative mind, especially relating to computers, cell phones, and cars. Andrew was looking forward to his new position at Midlands Tech as a computer instructor. He was always a compassionate and willing servant to help family and friends in need. Andrew was beloved by his entire family and faithful friends. He is survived by brothers, Michael Davis (Michelle) and Samkun Gado (Rachel); niece, Jordan Davis; uncles, George Weeks, Eddie Weeks (Gwen), Glenn Clifton (Evie); aunts, Jane Jeffcoat (Charles), Suzanne Wheeler, Kathy Aull , Renee Rigot (Scott), Ruth Pauley (Harold); and cousins, Heather Leszcz (Mike), Suzy Molihan (Zac), Davy Wheeler, Danny Wheeler, Jason Weeks (Olga), Ben Weeks (Kristin), Sally Katherine Deason (Joel), Jamie Aull, Jonathan Aull, Natalie Rigot, and Julianna Rigot. He was predeceased by his younger beloved brother, Patrick Nathaniel Davis; grandparents, James and Margaret Weeks, and John and Irene Davis; and uncles, David Wheeler and Roy Aull. Committal Service will be 10:00 am Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Elmwood Cemetery, Columbia, SC, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am, at Christ Covenant Church, 1824 Barnwell St., Columbia, SC. The visitation will follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorails may be made to Christ Covenant Church. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online register at

