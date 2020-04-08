Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Jackson Whitaker. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Andrew Jackson "AJ" Whitaker COLUMBIA - Dr. Andrew Jackson "AJ" Whitaker, 95, was born in Colquitt, Ga. on September 20, 1924. He passed away on April 6, 2020. Dr. Whitaker graduated from Miller County High School in l942 and was a combat infantry veteran of World War II, serving as a radio operator in the 39th Regiment of the Ninth Infantry Division. He entered France as a late replacement via Omaha Beach. While having served in the Battle of the Bulge, he noted that his most brutal battle was in the Hurtgen Forest where the Americans suffered at least 33,000 casualties in a small territory while the enemy lost 27,000. It was a battle described later as one which should have never been fought, because of the reported ignorance of jungle warfare on the part of the Generals who directed it. His unit also helped capture, secure and cross the Remagen Bridge, which remained under heavy bombardment for several days before it collapsed into the Rhine River. The end of the war found him at the Banks of the Elbe River, near Berlin, where his company was ordered to stop and wait for the Russians to meet them. He was a graduate of the University of Georgia in Athens (Class of 1950) and the Medical College of Georgia (Class of 1954). He completed his Surgical Residency in 1958. While he practiced surgery in Columbia, SC, he served as a diplomat of the American Board of Surgery and was a member of the American College of Surgeons, the Columbia Medical Society, the Southeastern Surgical Congress, and the SC Surgical Association. He was a member of the Southern Medical Association. At the height of his surgical career, he suffered a devastating neck disorder, and, after a year long series of neck surgeries and medical treatments, was forced to give up his surgical career. He was then employed at Byrnes Medical Center, where he retired as Acting Medical Director. He was a life member of Washington Street United Methodist Church. He was a member and Past President of the Breakfast Optimist club, which organized and directed the Governor's Carolighting for nearly 50 years. He was a member of Forest Lake Country Club and a former member of Rockbridge Country Club. He and his wife and partner, Dr. Lois Duke Whitaker, were avid travelers, having visited seven continents, both north and south polar regions and pacific isles. They both enjoyed music and he loved going to area nursing/assisted living homes to hear Lois provide, as a volunteer, piano concerts of Broadway show tunes. He always kidded he was her "sound and light" technician as he set up extra lighting so she could sight-read the music. They loved bird watching in their backyard where they enjoyed all sorts of wild birds and an occasional rabbit. Lois and Andy had a continual "fight" as a "house divided." He was an avid fan of Georgia Bulldogs Football, holding season tickets for over 50 years. She was just as avid a fan of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks. It has been rumored they might not speak to each other after the rivals met in football! The couple were members of the Paul Harmon Sunday School class at Washington Street United Methodist Church and loved taking part in the class lessons and discussions. Andy, as he was known by many of his friends, enjoyed working in the yard and loved to tend to his flowers, especially his roses. When his children were younger, he took the family on fantastic camping trips to the mountains and the beach and the family spent many weekends at Lake Murray water skiing. He loved spending time with his family and shared his love of football and the outdoors with them. Andy is survived by his beloved wife of 24 years, Dr. Lois Duke Whitaker; his four daughters, Erica Swinnie (John), Amy Singmaster (Carl), Laura Hogan and Carol Killough (Billy); his step-daughter, Dr. Louanne Duke Friend (Ricky); his grandchildren, John Swinnie, Jr. (Jenny), Robin Swinnie Alkire (Michael), Andrew Killough, and Daniel Killough; and his two great-grandchildren, Alice Catherine Alkire and Bruce Wayne Alkire AJ, as he was known in his hometown in Miller County, Georgia, was the sixth of seven brothers. He was born to the late William A. and Mattie Tabb Whitaker. He was predeceased by one sister, Flora Whitaker Mock (Sam) and brothers JP (Fannie Lou), Edward (Ruby), Herman (Essie), Sidney (Bessie), Euston (Elise) and Eugene. He was preceded in death by Alice "Tim" Zingler Whitaker, his wife of 45 years; his son-in-law, Lunice Edward "Eddie" Hogan; and his step-son, Bruce Franklin Duke, Jr. Donations may be made to the Dr. Andrew J. and Alice Z. Whitaker Scholarship Fund (#72676003), University of Georgia, 1 Press Place, Athens, Ga. 30602 or to Washington Street United Methodist Church, 1401 Washington Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29201. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date at Washington Street United Methodist Church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

He was a member and Past President of the Breakfast Optimist club, which organized and directed the Governor's Carolighting for nearly 50 years. He was a member of Forest Lake Country Club and a former member of Rockbridge Country Club. He and his wife and partner, Dr. Lois Duke Whitaker, were avid travelers, having visited seven continents, both north and south polar regions and pacific isles. They both enjoyed music and he loved going to area nursing/assisted living homes to hear Lois provide, as a volunteer, piano concerts of Broadway show tunes. He always kidded he was her "sound and light" technician as he set up extra lighting so she could sight-read the music. They loved bird watching in their backyard where they enjoyed all sorts of wild birds and an occasional rabbit. Lois and Andy had a continual "fight" as a "house divided." He was an avid fan of Georgia Bulldogs Football, holding season tickets for over 50 years. She was just as avid a fan of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks. It has been rumored they might not speak to each other after the rivals met in football! The couple were members of the Paul Harmon Sunday School class at Washington Street United Methodist Church and loved taking part in the class lessons and discussions. Andy, as he was known by many of his friends, enjoyed working in the yard and loved to tend to his flowers, especially his roses. When his children were younger, he took the family on fantastic camping trips to the mountains and the beach and the family spent many weekends at Lake Murray water skiing. He loved spending time with his family and shared his love of football and the outdoors with them. Andy is survived by his beloved wife of 24 years, Dr. Lois Duke Whitaker; his four daughters, Erica Swinnie (John), Amy Singmaster (Carl), Laura Hogan and Carol Killough (Billy); his step-daughter, Dr. Louanne Duke Friend (Ricky); his grandchildren, John Swinnie, Jr. (Jenny), Robin Swinnie Alkire (Michael), Andrew Killough, and Daniel Killough; and his two great-grandchildren, Alice Catherine Alkire and Bruce Wayne Alkire AJ, as he was known in his hometown in Miller County, Georgia, was the sixth of seven brothers. He was born to the late William A. and Mattie Tabb Whitaker. He was predeceased by one sister, Flora Whitaker Mock (Sam) and brothers JP (Fannie Lou), Edward (Ruby), Herman (Essie), Sidney (Bessie), Euston (Elise) and Eugene. He was preceded in death by Alice "Tim" Zingler Whitaker, his wife of 45 years; his son-in-law, Lunice Edward "Eddie" Hogan; and his step-son, Bruce Franklin Duke, Jr. Donations may be made to the Dr. Andrew J. and Alice Z. 