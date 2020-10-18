Andrew Kennedy
October 24, 2020 - October 16, 2020
West Columbia, South Carolina - Andrew William Kennedy, 91, passed from this life on October 16, 2020. He was born October 24, 1928 in Montreal, Quebec to Halton and Thelma Kennedy and was predeceased by his wife, Maud (Akester) Kennedy.
Andy was a loving father to his three daughters, his sons-in-law, his nephews and nieces, and to his six grandchildren. He was trustworthy and generous with his time and talents, always inspiring each person's best effort. He never spoke ill of anyone.
Andy grew up in the village of Hemmingford, Quebec and graduated from Montreal High School. He joined the US Army in 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1955. Returning to civilian life, Andy operated a Texaco gas station and garage in Champlain, New York and worked as a welder on the Atlas Missile silo located in Champlain. When that project was completed he began his career with Tamper, Inc.
Andy moved his family to Cayce, South Carolina in 1966 with the opening of Tamper's new facility. While at Tamper, Andy travelled throughout the world to lead projects building railroad maintenance equipment. His work took him to Australia, India, Canada, England, Mexico, Italy and Kenya and to every U.S. state except Alaska.
A keen sportsman, Andy participated and excelled in a multitude of activities throughout his life. As a young man he enjoyed ice hockey, snow skiing, water skiing, scuba diving, skeet shooting, bowling, and baseball. While living in South Carolina, he became an avid golfer and tennis player, and a private pilot.
In 1996 Andy retired from Tamper to care for his wife, Maud, when she became stricken with ALS. After her death in 1997 he re-certified himself as a plumber and became the local handyman, specializing in a plethora of home repairs for friends and neighbors. His work was his way of giving to those who needed help, as he only charged for parts and materials.
Andy was a member of Congaree Presbyterian Church and the Empire State Masons. He is survived by his daughters, Patty Kennedy (Eugene Houser), Debbie Murray (George), and Leslie Pruett (Russ). His grandchildren, Rick Langley (Kate), Robyn Kennedy (Matt), Kelly Goff (Shawn), Mark Langley (Deana), John Murray (Christina), and Lynn Crosby (Kevin). He is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren and his sister, Myrna Reid of Rouses Point, New York.
The Kennedy family sincerely thanks the administration and caregivers at Colonial Gardens Alzheimer's Special Care Center and All Seasons Hospice for their tender and compassionate care for our father and our family. Andy has donated his earthly remains to the Gift of Body program at the University of South Carolina and a celebration of his life will be planned at a future date. Friends may honor Andy's life through donations to the Colonial Gardens Walk for a Cure Team, to the Alzheimer's Association
, or to the ALS Association.