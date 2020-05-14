Andrew Martin Nelson CHAPIN Andrew Martin Nelson was born February 11, 1981 in Kansas City, MO and passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Andrew graduated from Irmo High School and the University of South Carolina. He was the owner of Green Innovations Landscaping Company. Andrew was creative, outgoing and had a great sense of humor. He is survived by his parents, Fred and Justine Nelson of Greenville, NC; sister, Erica (Matthew) Collins of Greenville, NC; niece and nephew, Sydney and Logan Collins and his beloved dogs, Frankie, Ellie and Thor. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to your local non-kill animal shelter. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, is assisting the family. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on May 14, 2020.