Andrew Tad Reeser COLUMBIA - Andrew Tad Reeser, 45, went to be with the Lord on June 15, 2019. Born in Manning, South Carolina, he is a son of Albert Tad Reeser and Jacki R. Madewell. Drew was a loving, caring, and selfless father, husband, son and uncle. He was known for always having a smile on his face. Drew is preceded in death by two children, Aleczander Tad Reeser and Taeler Brianne Reeser. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Kimberly Reeser; daughter, Caitlyn Reeser; parents, Albert Tad Reeser (Jeanette) and Jacki R. Madewell (Terry); as well as numerous other loving family members. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at New Kirk Presbyterian Church in Blythewood, SC. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. at their home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Fisher House, 150 Wentworth St, Charleston, SC 29401. Please sign the online guestbook at

