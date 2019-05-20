Andrew J. Thide GASTON - Andrew J. Thide, 76, passed away Friday May 18, 2019. Born October 28, 1941 in New York, he was the son of the late Charles and Lynn Reynolds Thide. He was an Army Veteran and retired Engineer. Andrew is survived by his loving wife, Sarah Thide, children, Robert Thide (Jennifer), William Thide (Margaret), Janet Gioe (Vincent) and Kristen Monroe (James), 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411
Published in The State on May 20, 2019