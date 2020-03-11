Andrew Vose Corey COLUMBIA - Andrew Vose Corey, 90, peacefully passed away March 9, 2020; a Sunday evening, with his loving wife Jacquelyn McKay Corey by his side. Funeral services will be Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Sparrow Swamp Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will have a time of visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 before the service at the church. Andy was born in Asheville, NC, son of the late Edward Pittman and Helen McMain Corey. He graduated from Ben Lippen Boys School and then attended Duke University until his father passed away. He then joined the Marines and served stateside during the Korean War. After an honorable discharge from the marines, Andy worked in sales at Muzak, then in advertising sales at Bellsouth, and finally retired at JCPenney in Columbia. Surviving are his wife, Jacquelyn McKay Corey; stepsons: Van (Angie), Andy (Tillie) and Craig (Teri) White; stepdaughter, Teresa (Marc) Dobbs; son-in-law, Tom Fountain; 2 grandchildren (Corey Hacker and Tyler Fountain); 2 greatgrandchildren; 11 step-grandchildren and 2 step-great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his beloved daughter Valyn Corey Fountain, and by all of his siblings: Joseph Francis Williams Jr., Julia T Williams Burnette, Helen Vose Williams, Helen Louise Corey, Eliza Pittman Corey, and Jean Pittman Corey. The family wishes to thank the personnel of HarborChase and Heart of Hospice care. Memorial gifts may be made to Sparrow Swamp Baptist Church,3234 S Hill Road, Timmonsville, SC 29161 or the , 3223 Sunset Blvd., suite 100, W. Columbia, SC 29169. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC.
Published in The State on Mar. 11, 2020