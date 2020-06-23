Andrew Williams CAMDEN - Andrew Williams, son of the late Wyatt and Adlisher Williams, was born in Camden, SC on April 2, 1929 and entered into eternal rest on June 18, 2020 at his home. He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife, Jacqueline Hollis Williams; one brother, Thomas, (Geneva) Williams; two sisters, Doris (Fred) Kelley and Bernice Norwood; three sisters-in-law, Susie Springs, Ida Jones and Joyce (Manzie) Johnson; five brothers-in-law, James A. Hollis, David Hollis, Jesse Hollis, Rev. James Green and Charles Miller and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2020 Time: 10:00 AM Place: Good Hope AME Zion Church Cemetery Camden, SC Burial: Good Hope AME Zion Church Cemetery Camden, SC



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store