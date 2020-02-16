Andy Bisbee CAMDEN - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Anatole V. E. "Andy" Bisbee, 92, of Camden, SC, at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church. Father Sandy McDonald will officiate. The Rite of Committal will follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, at 4:00 PM on Monday, February 17, 2020. Memorials may be made to Saint John Neumann Catholic Church, 100 Polo Road, Columbia, SC 29223, or to Knights of Columbus, 1623 Marion Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Andy died Friday, February 14, 2020. Born in Jacksonville, FL, he was the son of the late Charles Robiou and Estelle Valcourt Bisbee. Andy served in the Navy as a gunman on the USS Astoria and worked as a liquor representative for a national distillery. He was a charter member of Saint John Neumann Catholic Church. He is survived by his daughters, Ann McLean Denton (JoJo) of Camden and Helen M. Carroll (Tom) of Midlothian, VA; grandchildren, John Phillips (Angie) of Lexington, SC, Josh Denton (Chesnut) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Stephanie Epps (Jamey) of Powhatan, VA, Mose Denton (Ashley) of Camden, SC, and Denise Carroll of Richmond, VA; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Carver of St. Petersburg, FL; and sister-in-law, Jane Ward (Carlos) of Macon, GA. Andy was predeceased by his wife, Vergie Odom Bisbee, and daughter, Catherine McLean Phillips. Kornegay Funeral home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Bisbee family by visiting www.korengayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 16, 2020