Aneillo Ruggiero
Aneillo Ruggiero COLUMBIA - A funeral mass for Aneillo Ruggiero of Columbia will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church Saturday July 18, 2020 at 11:00 am with entombment to follow in Elmwood Cemetery and Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday July 17, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Kornegay & Moseley. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross, 2751 Bull Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Neil passed away Tuesday July 14, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, New York and was the son of the late Arnello and Mary Jane Ruggiero. Neil attended St. John Neumann Catholic Church, was a graphic designer and worked at Walmart in Two Notch Road in Columbia. Neil is survived by his loving sister, Dorothea Ruggiero and brother, Nick Ruggiero; brother in-law, Michael Orland; nieces, Lisa Marie Lietzke, Katherine Stoll and Meredith Orland; nephews, Robert and Ryan Orland; as well as 3 grandnephews and seven grandnieces. Neil was preceded in death by his sister, Maria Orland.

Published in The State on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kornegay & Moseley
JUL
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
July 17, 2020
Rest in peace, Neil. You will be missed
Maria Finnegan
Friend
