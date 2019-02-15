|
Angel Labrador-Rivera COLUMBIA - Angel Labrador-Rivera, 90, of Columbia, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Born in Cidra, Puerto Rico, on May 31, 1928, he was a son of the late Pablo Labrador and Amparo Rivera. As a young man, he joined the Puerto Rican National Guard, where his Infantry Unit was mobilized for the Korean War. After the war, he remained in the United States Army and served for 22 years. During his military career, he was based at numerous locations in the United States as well as in Europe. He was a member of the first Hawk Missile Battalion deployed to Germany where he served two tours in that country. During the height of the Cold War, he was stationed where the U-2 reconnaissance airplanes were based and flew missions. After his military retirement, he was employed by the United States Postal Service for 20 years. Angel was an exceptional father figure and nothing gave him greater joy than spending quality time with his entire family. He was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church and one of the original founding families. He is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Doris Aurora Rivera-Labrador; children, Edgar Labrador (Tyna) of Columbia, SC, Vermont Labrador (Babs) of Atlanta, GA, Doris Harvey (Charles) of Blythewood, SC, Angel Labrador (Stacey) of Ft. Mill, SC, Rafael Labrador of Columbia, SC, and Ricardo Labrador of Colts Neck, NJ; grandchildren, Daniel Labrador, Michael Labrador, Charles Harvey, Jr., Victoria Abercrombie, Ryan Labrador, Raymond Labrador, Rachel Labrador, Julia Labrador and Alexander Labrador; great-grandchildren, Sally Ryen, Christian, Bella, Erin, Maddyn and Cruz. He was predeceased by sisters Ana Suarez, Emilia Labrador and Georgina Quinones and survived by his brother Tomas Labrador, Columbia, SC and sisters, Maria Santiago and Generosa Labrador, both of Cayey, PR. as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, February 19th, at 12:30 o'clock at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 100 Polo Road, Columbia, with Rev. Fr. C. Alexander McDonald officiating. Final commendation and farewell prayers will be said at 2 o'clock at Fort Jackson National Cemetery with full military honors. A Rosary will be recited Monday evening at 6 o'clock with visitation to follow until 8 o'clock at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext, Columbia. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to the St John Neumann Building Fund, 721 Polo Road, Columbia SC 29223 Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
