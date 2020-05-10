Angel Timothy Paul Nuñez-Ritter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Angel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angel Timothy Paul Nuñez-Ritter COLUMBIA -Angel Timothy Paul Nuñez-Ritter, was born and departed this life, Friday, May 1, 2020. Angel was the son of Linda Darsie Nuñez and Timothy P. Ritter. In addition to his parents he is survived by his maternal grandparents, Israel and Orlinda Nuñez; and paternal grandparents, Andrew and Doris Ritter; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A private Funeral Liturgy of the Word Outside of Mass will be celebrated at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Liturgy
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved