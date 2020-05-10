Angel Timothy Paul Nuñez-Ritter COLUMBIA -Angel Timothy Paul Nuñez-Ritter, was born and departed this life, Friday, May 1, 2020. Angel was the son of Linda Darsie Nuñez and Timothy P. Ritter. In addition to his parents he is survived by his maternal grandparents, Israel and Orlinda Nuñez; and paternal grandparents, Andrew and Doris Ritter; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A private Funeral Liturgy of the Word Outside of Mass will be celebrated at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on May 10, 2020.