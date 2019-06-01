Guest Book View Sign Service Information Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 (803)-408-8711 Send Flowers Obituary

Angela Nicole Hawkins COLUMBIA A service to celebrate the life of Angela Nicole Chadwick Hawkins, 45, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1st at Carr Funeral Home in Guntersville, Alabama. A service at Fort Jackson, S.C. will be held at a later date once the date and time is determined. Nicole passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Born in Guntersville, Ala., she was the daughter of Larry Gene Chadwick and Elizabeth Ann Lang Bridgeman. She received her bachelor's degree from Auburn University and her master's degree from Virginia Tech. She went to work at Fort Jackson as a Wildlife Biologist in 2007 and dedicated herself to the endangered Bird Species. She was recorded as one of the top woodpecker specialists in the country and especially known to some for her work to save the rare Red-Cockaded Woodpecker. She also was previously employed with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Nicole was a member of the Wildlife Alumni of Auburn and the Auburn Alumni of South Carolina. She was well known in the Southeast for her conservation work. She truly left the world better than she found it. Nicole was strongly devoted to her children and no matter what your conversation was with her, it would always lead back to her children. She has left a huge impression of love on her family and friends and will forever be missed. Surviving are her children, Christopher Dakota Bryant of Myrtle Beach, James David Hawkins of Columbia and Andrew Asher Hawkins of Columbia; Father, Larry Chadwick of Albertville, Alabama; Mother, Elizabeth Bridgeman of Albertville, Alabama; Sister, Kristie Chadwick; a Brother, Jason Chadwick Sign the online register at

Angela Nicole Hawkins COLUMBIA A service to celebrate the life of Angela Nicole Chadwick Hawkins, 45, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1st at Carr Funeral Home in Guntersville, Alabama. A service at Fort Jackson, S.C. will be held at a later date once the date and time is determined. Nicole passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Born in Guntersville, Ala., she was the daughter of Larry Gene Chadwick and Elizabeth Ann Lang Bridgeman. She received her bachelor's degree from Auburn University and her master's degree from Virginia Tech. She went to work at Fort Jackson as a Wildlife Biologist in 2007 and dedicated herself to the endangered Bird Species. She was recorded as one of the top woodpecker specialists in the country and especially known to some for her work to save the rare Red-Cockaded Woodpecker. She also was previously employed with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Nicole was a member of the Wildlife Alumni of Auburn and the Auburn Alumni of South Carolina. She was well known in the Southeast for her conservation work. She truly left the world better than she found it. Nicole was strongly devoted to her children and no matter what your conversation was with her, it would always lead back to her children. She has left a huge impression of love on her family and friends and will forever be missed. Surviving are her children, Christopher Dakota Bryant of Myrtle Beach, James David Hawkins of Columbia and Andrew Asher Hawkins of Columbia; Father, Larry Chadwick of Albertville, Alabama; Mother, Elizabeth Bridgeman of Albertville, Alabama; Sister, Kristie Chadwick; a Brother, Jason Chadwick Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net Published in The State on June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close