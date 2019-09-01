Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Send Flowers Obituary

Angela Lynn Goff Shealy FEBRUARY 7, 1957 AUGUST 29, 2019 LEXINGTON Angela Lynn Goff Shealy, 62, of Lexington, loving wife of Voight Shealy, returned home August 29, 2019. She was born February 7, 1957 in Columbia, South Carolina to Sara Watts Goff and the late Rev. Dallas E. Goff. Angela was retired following a career as an administrative assistant. She was an avid Carolina Gamecock fan. Go Cocks! Our flower who bloomed at night was so full of life she enlivened and loved everyone around her. She enjoyed her many friends across the country. Angela loved to travel visiting over 40 states and Puerto Rico. A few of her favorites were Lake Tahoe, South Padre Island, TX, North Hero Island, VT, Whidbey Island, WA, as well as many of our national parks including Glacier, Yellowstone, and Yosemite. The beach, any beach, was her spiritual home. Above all, she loved her family, especially her sons and grandchildren. In addition to her mother and husband of 32 years, Angela is survived by a brother, William "Speedy" Goff, a sister, Deborah Shuler; three sons, Michael Brian Huffman, Joseph "Joey" Edward Huffman (Nicole), and Travis "Trey" Voight Shealy (Kristen); and the stars of her life, five precious grandchildren; Kennedy, Madison, and baby boy Huffman, and Karson and Aiden Shealy. She is predeceased by her father, Rev. Dallas E. Goff and a brother, DuWayne "Doobie" Goff (Theresa). The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:00AM at Thompson Funeral Home, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at Noon, with their dear friend, Reverend Delbert H. Singleton, Jr. officiating. Interment will be at Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC at 1:00PM. For Thompson Funeral Home's website, please see

