Angelo James Demos COLUMBIA - Angelo James Demos, born September 5,1921 in Charleston, SC, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 9, 2020 in Columbia, SC. He was 98 years old and lived a long and abundant life. Angelo was a first generation Greek American born to James and Helen Demos. He attending boarding school at Ionis Boys School and Lyceum of Athens in Greece, but he and his sister had to leave on the last ship for America before Hitler invaded in 1940. Upon his return to the Lowcountry, Angelo attended Porter Academy (now Port Gaud) and went on to graduate in 1941. He was accepted to the College of Charleston, but was a student there for only a year before being drafted into the U.S. Air Force, Armament, where he served from September 1942 until March 1946 during World War II. While in the Air Force, Angelo served on the ground crew in China for the Flying Tigers. After the War, he returned home and enrolled at the University of South Carolina. Angelo received degrees in Chemistry (1948) and Pharmacy (1954) at the University of South Carolina. He owned and operated Demos Pharmacy in Columbia 1957-1981. Later in life, he became a staff pharmacist at the South Carolina Department of Mental Health, Byrnes Center from 1981 until his retirement in 2001. In the community, Angelo served as a member for the Optimus Breakfast Club, Boys' Club, President of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Council, President of the American Hellenic Education Progressive Association (AHEPA,) and was also a member of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra where he played the violin. He was pre-deceased by his parents, James P. Demos and Helen Papaxaralambou Demos, and his granddaughter, Anna Lucas. Angelo is survived by his wife, Anastasia Corinne Demos; and daughters, Helen Latham (Lane) of Sumter, SC and Dea Lucas (Bob) of Roanoke, VA; and grandchildren, Alex (Walker) Sojourner, Jimmy Latham and Dillon Lucas; and sister, Anna Latto of Charleston, SC. Memorial services will be held April 13, 2020 in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1931 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories may be shared at

