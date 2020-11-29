Anita Mullings Yarbrough
January 25, 1936 - November 21, 2020
Irmo, South Carolina - Anita "Anne" Yarbrough (84) of Irmo, South Carolina, passed away on November 21, 2020.
Anne was born January 25, 1936, at Paris, Arkansas. She was the daughter of the late Russell Chester and Grace Dunn Mullings, and was a devoted wife and mother, who loved people and made friends for life. She was a homemaker first, but for a number of years capably operated a family-owned software company.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Lyndell "Lynn" Yarbrough, her daughter Tammy Boucher and son-in-law James Boucher, as well as her parents.
Surviving are her daughter Deborah Ransford and son-in-law Mark Ransford of Chapin, South Carolina, grandson Shawn (Elizabeth) Ransford of Wadmalaw, South Carolina, granddaughters Crystal (Jason) Blackwell of Columbia, South Carolina, Brooke Ransford of St. Petersburg, Florida and Morgan (Ryan) Evans of Columbia, South Carolina, 9 great-grandchildren, a brother Jimmy (Annetta) Mullings of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and a sister Terry (Joe) Olmstead of Nowata, Oklahoma.
A private family memorial service will be planned.
The family would like to thank the Lowman Home and Generations of Irmo for their love and support of Anne the last three years.
