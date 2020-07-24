1/2
Anitsa Elsey
1925 - 2020
Anitsa P. Elsey IRMO - Anitsa P. Elsey, 94, passed away on July 22, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, July 24, 2020 at Riverland Hills Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Bush River Memorial Park. Anitsa was born October 21, 1925 in Tampa, FL to Peter and Agnes Pope. She was a former member of Crescent Hill Baptist Church and an active member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. Anitsa loved to garden, cook, helping others, and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Harold Elsey and siblings, Helen Martell, George Pope, and Theresa Brennan. Survivors include her children, Michael Elsey (Melba), Linda Segroves (Johnny), Patricia Shealey (Robert), seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Riverland Hills Baptist Church. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her church family, especially those from Dorcas Class, and to the staff of Generations of Irmo for their compassionate care. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.

Published in The State on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Riverland Hills Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences

July 24, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with y’all during this difficult time. Your Mama was a beautiful lady inside and out.

Mary Harley
Mary Harley
Friend
