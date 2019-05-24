Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Best Priester Holis. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Best Priester Hollis BLYTHEWOOD - Ann Best Priester Hollis, 81, affectionately known as "Meme" and long-time resident of Blythewood, SC, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 23, 2019, surrounded by her family and loyal companion, "Scout". Ann was born to the late James Wyatt and Thelma Still Priester on December 9, 1937. She spent her childhood in Ehrhardt and Olar, SC. After rearing her children at home, she was a dedicated employee of Winn Dixie Stores, where she retired after 30 years. She enjoyed working in her yard and spending time with family. Ann was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 56 years, Robert W. Hollis, III; a brother, James Wyatt Priester, II; and a grandson, Steve C. Bannister, II. Surviving are five children; Robin Thompson (Frankie) of Gilbert, SC, Cathy Bannister (Steve), Robert W. Hollis, IV (Bobby), Connie Robertson (Henry) all of Blythewood, SC and James Michael "Jim" Hollis of Lexington, SC; six grandchildren, Karl Thompson (Angela), Nikki Robertson Ward (Daniel), Lee Robertson (Sarah), Ethan Hollis (Ashling); Chris Hollis (Lauren), Daniel Hollis (Ashleigh); 5 great-grandchildren, Damian and Haley Thompson, Katie and Mason Ward, Chase Thompson; sisters, Betty Faye Priester, Maxine Priester McMillan; nieces, Donna Nash, Bonnie K. McMillian and a host of nieces and nephews. A service will be held 1 o'clock, Saturday, May 25th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia with the Rev. Curtis Robertson, Jr. officiating. The burial will be in Memorial Gardens of Columbia. Following the burial, the family will receive friends at the family home, 9817 Wilson Blvd, Blythewood, SC. Memorials may be made to Ehrhardt Baptist Church, 427 Allen Street, Ehrhardt, SC 29081. The family wants to thank Compassionate Care Hospice for their exceptional care. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Ann Best Priester Hollis BLYTHEWOOD - Ann Best Priester Hollis, 81, affectionately known as "Meme" and long-time resident of Blythewood, SC, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 23, 2019, surrounded by her family and loyal companion, "Scout". Ann was born to the late James Wyatt and Thelma Still Priester on December 9, 1937. She spent her childhood in Ehrhardt and Olar, SC. After rearing her children at home, she was a dedicated employee of Winn Dixie Stores, where she retired after 30 years. She enjoyed working in her yard and spending time with family. Ann was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 56 years, Robert W. Hollis, III; a brother, James Wyatt Priester, II; and a grandson, Steve C. Bannister, II. Surviving are five children; Robin Thompson (Frankie) of Gilbert, SC, Cathy Bannister (Steve), Robert W. Hollis, IV (Bobby), Connie Robertson (Henry) all of Blythewood, SC and James Michael "Jim" Hollis of Lexington, SC; six grandchildren, Karl Thompson (Angela), Nikki Robertson Ward (Daniel), Lee Robertson (Sarah), Ethan Hollis (Ashling); Chris Hollis (Lauren), Daniel Hollis (Ashleigh); 5 great-grandchildren, Damian and Haley Thompson, Katie and Mason Ward, Chase Thompson; sisters, Betty Faye Priester, Maxine Priester McMillan; nieces, Donna Nash, Bonnie K. McMillian and a host of nieces and nephews. A service will be held 1 o'clock, Saturday, May 25th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia with the Rev. Curtis Robertson, Jr. officiating. The burial will be in Memorial Gardens of Columbia. Following the burial, the family will receive friends at the family home, 9817 Wilson Blvd, Blythewood, SC. Memorials may be made to Ehrhardt Baptist Church, 427 Allen Street, Ehrhardt, SC 29081. The family wants to thank Compassionate Care Hospice for their exceptional care. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The State on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close