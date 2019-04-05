Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Brown. View Sign

Ann Riley Brown November 25, 1927 April 2, 2019 SMITHFIELD, NC - Ann Riley Brown, 91, died on April 2, 2019 at Barbour Court Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Ann was born on November 25, 1927 in Columbia, SC. She was the daughter of the late Herbert Riley and Lelia Pace Riley. Ann graduated from Columbia High School in 1944. In 1946 she married Burke Brown, whom she met after writing to him as a pen pal while he served in the United States Army during World War II. The couple moved to Pittsfield, MA and later to Longmeadow, MA, where they lived until Burke retired. They moved back to Ann's hometown of Columbia, SC, returning to Ann's home church, Church of the Good Shepherd. After her husband's death, Ann moved to the Raleigh, NC area to be near her son, Herbert, and his family. A requiem mass will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 6 at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 1512 Blanding Street, Columbia, SC. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, 501 Elmwood Avenue, Columbia, SC. Ann is survived by her daughter, Barbara Wright and husband, Rick; her son, Burke, Jr. and his wife, Tina; her son, Herbert, and his wife, Jenny; granddaughters Ashley Wright Towery and Chelsea Brown; grandsons, Joshua, Samuel and Tristan Brown; great-grandchildren, Sydney and Samuel. In addition to her parents, Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Burke Brown; sister, Harriett Williams and brother Jack Riley. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2016, prior to the funeral at the Church of the Good Shepherd. The family would like to thank Barbour Court Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the wonderful care given to Ann. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Church of the Good Shepherd, 1512 Blanding Street, Columbia, SC. Condolences may be made at

