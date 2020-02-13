Ann Carol Beeson Sinclair MULLINS - Mrs. Ann Carol Beeson Sinclair, 83, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020 surrounded by the family she loved and that loved her. Mrs. Sinclair was born February 18, 1936 in Marion, South Carolina a daughter of the late Emory Andrew and Julia Carol Herring Beeson. She and her four siblings were raised on a farm in Marion County where she learned the value of hard work. Mrs. Sinclair was a graduate of Marion High School. After high school, she met and married Robert Wilson Sinclair, to whom she would stay married for 40 years until his passing in 2001. They resided in Mullins, where she thrived as a wife and mother. She later became the first salesperson for Elite Lighting Company where she worked for 27 years until her retirement in 2012. She loved working in her yard, gardening and entertaining friends in her home. She was an avid tennis player playing countless USTA sanctioned tournaments throughout the Southeast reaching a ranking as high as Number 2 in her age bracket. Her greatest love was her family who she enjoyed spending time with, especially her only granddaughter Sydney. She was a member of the Mullins Presbyterian Church. Surviving Mrs. Sinclair are: her son, Robert Wilson (Suzie) Sinclair of Sapphire, NC; her daughter, Suzanne (Joe) King of Florence, SC; her granddaughter, Sydney Suzanne Sinclair; four step grandchildren: Joseph Willis King, Jr. of Kingsburg, SC, Mason William King (Kelly) of Florence, SC, Mary Costa King Marsh (Chris) of Kingsburg, SC and James Franklin King of Florence, SC ; and five step great grandchildren. Her siblings: sisters, Shirley B. Berry and Nancy L. Beeson, a brother Baxter (Franbeth) Beeson, all of Marion, SC and a very special sister in law who cared for her in her last months, Sherrie Beeson of Mullins, SC. Ann was predeceased by her husband, Robert Wilson Sinclair, and her brother, Richard Bennett Beeson. Graveside services will be held at Millers Cemetery, 3571 Gilchrist Road, Mullins SC, on Friday, February 14, 2020 with Rev. Jason Brewer officiating at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the Beeson Family home located at 301 Andrew Road, Marion, South Carolina from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Memorials may be made to Millers Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 393, Mullins, SC 29574 or Mullins Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 671, Mullins, SC 29574.

