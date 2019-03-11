Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Chapman. View Sign

Ann Chapman NEWBERRY - Margaret Ann Chapman went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, March 8, 2019. Born in Whitmire on December 9, 1959, she was a daughter of Ruth Tankersley McKee and the late Lionel McKee. Ann graduated the University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy in December 1983 and worked for a while as a registered pharmacist in S.C. She was a member of Glory Tabernacle and was affectionately known by many as "Grammie" or "YaYa". She was a true believer and has been preparing for eternity for a very long time. She studied the word of God every day until her Bible literally fell apart from so much use and so many notations. She knew the promise of our Father and she was truly a daughter of the King. She was the kind of person that would help anyone, anytime, with an encouraging word and a quote of scripture that would help them through their situation. God was always on her mind and Jesus was her motivation. Ann is survived in addition to her mother, Ruth McKee by her husband of 33 years, Carey "Casey" Chapman; daughters, Dana White (Billy) and Christen Chapman (Justin Chrisley); granddaughter, Graceann White; grandsons, Treyten White and Jaxson Chrisley; a sister, Frankie Church (Gene) and Grammie's special grandkids, Tiffany and Matthew Baez. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 pm Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday from 6:00 8:00 pm at McSwain-Evans Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Glory Tabernacle building fund, 905 Pope Street, Newberry, SC 29108 or Club 180 Children Feeding and Development Center, PO Box 3624, Irmo, SC 29063.

