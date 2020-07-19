Ann Elise Snipes James SUMPTER/MARION - Ann Elise Snipes James, "Annie" to her grandchildren, died July 16 at McLeod Hospice House in Florence. She was the daughter of the late Perry Snipes and Elise Watson Snipes. In addition to her husband of 61 years, J. Ralph James, she is survived by a son, Joseph R. James, Jr (Kathy) of Sumter; a brother in law, Milton (Pat) James of Irmo; five grandchildren: Zachary James, Aaron James, Joe James, Elise James, and Lewis James; and one great granddaughter, Brayleigh Elrod; 2 nieces and 4 nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Jon Eric James. Ann was born in Marion County, SC, on December 11, 1938, and was baptized at Spring Branch Methodist Church on June 27, 1943. As a teenager, she served as church pianist at Spring Branch. She graduated Marion High School and attended Columbia College before marrying Ralph, the love of her life. Ann taught private piano lessons for 56 years in Greenville, Marion, Hemingway, and Hartsville. Her impact on the lives of her students went far beyond their knowledge of music. She was a mentor, confidant, advisor and grandmother to scores of young people who went on to become church musicians, medical professionals, lawyers and parents. The number of students she taught and the lives she guided is difficult to measure. She also used her God-given talents to serve as church pianist and choir director throughout her life and was known for helping choirs to perform beyond their own expectations. She found great joy in making beautiful music and in helping others to do the same. She enjoyed playing bridge and the company of good friends. And she loved hosting her family for traditional southern holiday gatherings. Graveside services will be held at 11am Monday, July 20, at Spring Branch Methodist Church Cemetery (at the corner of Temperance Hill Road and East Sellers Road in Marion County) Due to the pandemic, we ask that attendees wear masks and observe social distancing so that no one is put at risk from the coronavirus. The service will be streamed live on the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) facebook page for those unable to attend. Memorials may be offered to the Sanctuary Piano Restoration Project, Trinity UMC 226 West Liberty Street Sumter SC 29150.



