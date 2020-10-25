Ann Beverly Fogle
February 26, 1929 - October 16, 2020
Hopkins, South Carolina - Ann Beverly Fogle, 91, of Hopkins, SC went to be with the Lord on October 16, 2020. She was born on February 26, 1929 in Columbia, SC.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Fogle; son, Danny Fogle; four sisters, one brother; and her parents, Willie and Florie (Carter) Beverly.
Ann leaves to mourn her passing by her loving child, Mrs. Pam Watkins (Roger) of Walhalla, SC; brother, Bill Beverly of Charleston, SC; granddaughter and caregiver, Tonya Collins of the home; grandchildren, Brian Collins of Michigan, Brittney Carr of Walhalla, SC, Chris Cantrell of Columbia; and loved by numerous great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family.
Mrs. Fogle was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and donations may be made to the church, 2200 Lee St, Columbia, SC 29205.
