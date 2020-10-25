1/1
Ann Fogle
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Beverly Fogle
February 26, 1929 - October 16, 2020
Hopkins, South Carolina - Ann Beverly Fogle, 91, of Hopkins, SC went to be with the Lord on October 16, 2020. She was born on February 26, 1929 in Columbia, SC.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Fogle; son, Danny Fogle; four sisters, one brother; and her parents, Willie and Florie (Carter) Beverly.
Ann leaves to mourn her passing by her loving child, Mrs. Pam Watkins (Roger) of Walhalla, SC; brother, Bill Beverly of Charleston, SC; granddaughter and caregiver, Tonya Collins of the home; grandchildren, Brian Collins of Michigan, Brittney Carr of Walhalla, SC, Chris Cantrell of Columbia; and loved by numerous great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family.
Mrs. Fogle was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and donations may be made to the church, 2200 Lee St, Columbia, SC 29205.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 24, 2020
I miss you mom. I wouldn't change a single thing about you. You were an awesome mom and grand parents. I love you so much!
Pam Watkins
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved