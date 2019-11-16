Ann Gilliam Parker CAMDEN A memorial service for Ann Gilliam Parker, 94, will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Thiel-Meyer Pet Adoption Center. Mrs. Parker, wife of the late David Dekalb Parker, passed away at Agape Hospice House on November 13, 2019. Born in Albemarle, N.C., she was the daughter of the late William Thomas and Bessie Beatrice Efird Gilliam. She was former owner of Day-N-Nite Laundromat in Camden. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Camden. Surviving are her son, David Dekalb Parker, Ph.D. of Melbourne, Fla.; granddaughter, Jennifer Ann Zimmerman; two great-grandchildren, Matthew Zimmerman and Justin Zimmerman; one great great-grandson, David Zimmerman; and sister, Maxine Gilliam Dismuke. She was predeceased by sisters, Virginia Faye Greer, Jena Lee Morris and Georgia Grace Forte. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Nov. 16, 2019