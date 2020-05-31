Ann Harrelson Byrd COLUMBIA - Ann Harrelson Byrd, loving wife and mother, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the age of 83. Ann was born on August 20, 1936, to Thurman and Louise (Bruce) Harrelson in Conway, SC. After earning a teaching degree at Winthrop College, she married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Samuel Byrd, in 1956. Following an assignment at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, they raised two sons, Steve and Greg, in Aiken, SC. She taught for many years at Aiken High School and South Aiken High School, also earning an MAT degree from the University of South Carolina. After retirement, she and Joe moved to Lexington, SC, where she was an active member and frequent officer of the SC Fidelis Zeta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honorary organization for women educators. She enjoyed wildflowers, wildlife, and especially camping and other adventures with her sons and grandsons. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe and three half-siblings, Vivian, Mae, and William Doc. She is survived by her sons Steve and Greg; daughter-in-law, Connie; four grandsons, Franke, Jackson, Taylor, and Joseph; brother-in-law, Frederick C. Byrd; cousin, Mildred Branton and her husband Jerry; and many dear cousins. Arrangements for a memorial service will be made at a later time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the SC Alpha Delta Kappa Scholarship Fund, c/o Jean Dunner (Treasurer), P.O. Box 6772, Columbia, SC 29260. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on May 31, 2020.