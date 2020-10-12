1/
Ann Hite Cockrell
1960 - 2020
Ann Hite Cockrell
October 31, 1960 - September 20, 2020
Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina - On Sunday, September 20, 2020, Ann Hite Cockrell, loving mother of three sons and devout grandmother, was called home to the Lord peacefully at the age of 59.
Ann was born on October 31, 1960 to the late Eddie Vernon Hite and Doris (Eidson) Hite in Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina. She had a long, rewarding career at Seibels Bruce Insurance Company before retiring after 25 years of service.
She is survived by her three children, Joshua (Brooke) Cockrell, Christopher (Marissa) Cockrell and Matthew Cockrell all of Jacksonville, Florida. A devoted grandmother, Ann had six granddaughters, Caitlynn (7), Stella (2), Caroline (2), Reagan (1), Kelsea (3 mo) and Kinsley (3 mo). Ann is also survived by her brother, Ed Hite (Roxanne) and half-sister, Brittany Kerr (George).
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 17th at 10:30 A.M. at Ridge Crest Memorial Park in Batesburg-Leesville.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to The Michael J. Fox Foundation be made in her memory. Memories and Condolences may be expressed miltonshealy.com


Published in The State on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Ridge Crest Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Milton Shealy Funeral Home
115 N. Pine St.
Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29006
803-532-6100
