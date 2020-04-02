Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Hudson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Hudson CAMDEN A private graveside service for Clytie Ann Hudson, 86, will be held in Lugoff First Baptist Church Cemetery. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Karesh Long-term Care. Mrs. Hudson passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Born in Hemingway, she was a daughter of the late Gerald Clyde and Lilly Mae Cox Brown. Ann was the former owner and operator of Ann's Kitchen. She worked for Belk's for 15 years as a buyer and was the receptionist for Wateree Business and Tax for 10 years. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are her children, Karen Truett of Lugoff, Murray Clyde Hudson (Donna) of Lugoff, Randall Craig Hudson (Gina) of Lugoff; sister, Dorothy Mae Poston (Florence); grandchildren, Tiffany Smith (Chris), Kim Truesdale, Murray Caleb Hudson; and great-grandchildren, Christopher Smith, Jr. and Nicholas Smith. She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Eldridge Truett; grandson, Colin Hudson; and sisters, Iris Jenene Brown and James Elliott Brown. Sign the online register at

