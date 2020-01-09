Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Huffstetler Gryder. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Northeast 4219 HARD SCRABBLE RD Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-788-6310 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Northeast Presbyterian Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Northeast Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Huffstetler Gryder COLUMBIA Ann Huffstetler Gryder, 94, of Columbia, SC passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 after a long illness. She was born on July 31, 1925 in Gastonia, NC to the late Leonard G. Huffstetler, Sr. and Rena Lenoir Munday Huffstetler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Robert L. Gryder; brothers, Leonard G. Huffstetler, Jr., Nathan Huffstetler, Joseph Daniel Huffstetler, and sister, Margaret M. Huffstetler. Surviving are her son, J. Steven Gryder of Blythewood, SC and his wife, Robin; sister, Phyllis Huffstetler of Lenoir, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews. As a small child, Ann moved with her family to Lenoir, NC where she grew up She attended the public schools and graduated from Lenoir High School. Upon her graduation, she moved to Charlotte, NC where she began to work for Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph. She remained with the telephone company for a number of years prior to her marriage. When her husband was transferred to Columbia, SC, she began working with First Citizens Bank for a number of years until she retired. Ann loved life. She didn't go anywhere that she didn't make friends. She had a strong faith learned from the time she was a small child in Lenoir. Through the years she volunteered at Trenholm Road United Methodist Church to help with their Wednesday educational luncheon. She loved and always cooked from scratch that was enjoyed by many. She enjoyed shopping whether she purchased anything or not. For the celebrations of her birthdays, nothing pleased her more than to go to a restaurant for crab legs. Ann was a member of Northeast Presbyterian Church where she was an active in their Friendship Sunday School class, Circle of Faith and Circle of Senior Solos. She was also a member of Shepherd Center of Columbia where she volunteered in the dining room. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Northeast Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials be made to Northeast Presbyterian Church, 601 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC 29223. Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

Ann Huffstetler Gryder COLUMBIA Ann Huffstetler Gryder, 94, of Columbia, SC passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 after a long illness. She was born on July 31, 1925 in Gastonia, NC to the late Leonard G. Huffstetler, Sr. and Rena Lenoir Munday Huffstetler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Robert L. Gryder; brothers, Leonard G. Huffstetler, Jr., Nathan Huffstetler, Joseph Daniel Huffstetler, and sister, Margaret M. Huffstetler. Surviving are her son, J. Steven Gryder of Blythewood, SC and his wife, Robin; sister, Phyllis Huffstetler of Lenoir, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews. As a small child, Ann moved with her family to Lenoir, NC where she grew up She attended the public schools and graduated from Lenoir High School. Upon her graduation, she moved to Charlotte, NC where she began to work for Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph. She remained with the telephone company for a number of years prior to her marriage. When her husband was transferred to Columbia, SC, she began working with First Citizens Bank for a number of years until she retired. Ann loved life. She didn't go anywhere that she didn't make friends. She had a strong faith learned from the time she was a small child in Lenoir. Through the years she volunteered at Trenholm Road United Methodist Church to help with their Wednesday educational luncheon. She loved and always cooked from scratch that was enjoyed by many. She enjoyed shopping whether she purchased anything or not. For the celebrations of her birthdays, nothing pleased her more than to go to a restaurant for crab legs. Ann was a member of Northeast Presbyterian Church where she was an active in their Friendship Sunday School class, Circle of Faith and Circle of Senior Solos. She was also a member of Shepherd Center of Columbia where she volunteered in the dining room. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Northeast Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials be made to Northeast Presbyterian Church, 601 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC 29223. Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close