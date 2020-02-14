Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Harmony Baptist Church 1959 Woodtrail Dr Gaston , SC View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 4:00 PM Harmony Baptist Church 1959 Woodtrail Dr Gaston , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Jones Fallaw GASTON - Mrs. Ann Jones Fallaw, 61, of Gaston passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Harmony Baptist Church, 1959 Woodtrail Dr, Gaston. Rev. Steven Little will be officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Harmony Baptist Church prior to the funeral service. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jeremy Fallaw, Madison Reynolds, Wendall Salsbury, Brian Salsbury, Brandon Whitlock and Eddie Wingard. Ann was born on December 4, 1958 in Orangeburg, S.C. She was the daughter of the late Marion E. Jones and the late Barbara Brouder Jones. She was a graduate of Elloree High School. Ann enjoyed going fishing, anything outdoors, flowers and cooking. She loved her church, spending time her children and her grandchildren and her adopted parents "Mom and Dad", Barbara and Carol Brown. Survivors include her husband, Billy B. Fallaw, Jr. of Gaston; son, Jay D. Brown of Elloree; daughter, Christy A. Whitlock (Brandon) of Enterprise, AL; grandchild, Grayson Whitlock; step-son, Jeremy Fallaw (Liz) of James Island; sister, Claudia Gibson of Augusta, GA; brothers, David Jones, Mark Jones, Chris Jones (Stephanie) all of Elloree and a number of nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Harmony Baptist Church at 1959 Woodtrail Dr, Gaston, SC 29053. Please sign the family's online guest book at

