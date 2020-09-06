Ann Lebednik

Ann I. Lebednik ORANGEBURG - Ann I. Lebednik, 93, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Ann was the wife of the late Victor Andrew Lebednik. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Dukes Harley Funeral Home Chapel. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service and visitation. ALL visitors WILL be required to wear mask. Ann was born in Orangeburg, SC, a daughter of the late Boysie Buyck Inabinet and Alrona Robinson Inabinet. She was a graduate of Orangeburg High School and had attended The Commerce Business School of Orangeburg. She had owned and operated Interiors, Inc., and later was a co-owner of the Town & Country Dress Shop and Julia Neal Fashion's. Survivors include her children, Joan Wilkins (Rick), Mark Lebednik, and Julia Dean (Clyde); sister, Jo Roberts; six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Chyrel L. Culler. Memorial may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, SC Chapter, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com
.