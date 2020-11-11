Ann Lindsey Clarke
September 23, 1942 - November 9, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Ann Lindsey Clarke, 78, went to be with the Lord at sunrise on November 9, 2020. Born September 23, 1942, in Newport News, VA, she was the daughter of the late Richard Harold Lindsey, Sr. and A'Woods Devereaux Lindsey.
Ann is survived by her sons, Samuel Lindsey Clarke (Kelley Lorraine Maghan) of Greenwood and Brandon Holmes Clarke (Jane Robb Stirling) of Columbia; grandchildren, Samuel Robert Clarke, Elijah John Clarke, Micah Ann Clarke, David Lindsey Clarke, Joseph Biedler Clarke, Ann Douglas Clarke, and Marion Wylly Clarke. She also leaves brothers, Richard Harold Lindsey, Jr. (Nancy Rogers) and Gray Devereaux Lindsey (Jana Carte), as well as nieces, Elizabeth Lindsey Thompson (Lee) and Kathryn Lindsey Lambert (Olly); nephews, Andrew Lindsey (Marta), Matthew Lindsey (Jenny), and Jacob Lindsey; three great nephews and two great nieces. She also is survived by Samuel Clarke, the father of her children.
Ann grew up in Spartanburg and was educated at Spartanburg High School and Columbia College. After a short career teaching high school mathematics, Ann devoted much of her life to raising her family and to volunteering. She always enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, who affectionately referred to her as "Grann."
Ann came to faith at a John Guest crusade in 1986 and became a devoted follower of Jesus. She was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Columbia. She also worshipped at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Waynesville, NC, where she enjoyed spending summers. She loved to study the Bible. For many years she participated in Bible Study Fellowship and Community Bible Study, where she served as children's leader for both. She also taught youth Sunday school at First Presbyterian Church. Ann is remembered by many for her work as a volunteer decorator, assisting residents moving into Laurel Crest retirement community when it first opened.
A private graveside service for Mrs. Clarke will be at the churchyard of First Presbyterian Church, 1324 Marion St, Columbia, SC with Reverend David H. Lauten officiating.
Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.
The family appreciates the excellent care provided by Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the glory of God through First Presbyterian Church, FirstPresColumbia.org
