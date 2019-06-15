Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann McDill Roberts. View Sign Service Information Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. 302 N. Main St. Abbeville , SC 29620 (864)-366-4027 Send Flowers Obituary

Ann McDill Roberts MAULDIN - Ann McDill Roberts, born June 16, 1930 to the late Knox and Christine Parnell McDill in Spartanburg, SC, passed peacefully from this life on June 12, 2019 in Mauldin, SC. She was 88 years old. Born in Spartanburg County, Ann was a lifelong resident of Columbia, where she was reared and educated at Epworth Children's Home. She also attended Winthrop College. Ann was a member of the telephone company Pioneers and retired from Southern Bell/AT&T after 42 years of employment. She volunteered in the office at Heyward Gibbes School and Baptist Hospital. Ann served for many years as church librarian at Main Street Methodist Church of Columbia, and later, for a long period of time, was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Columbia. She was an excellent cook; gardening, sewing and dancing brought her much pleasure. Ann was a dedicated Gamecock fan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Talbert and dear friend, companion, and Epworth alumnus, Don Johnson, of Hanahan, SC. Ann is survived by her children Dr. Charles H. Roberts and his wife, Michelle, of Mauldin, Robin M. Vanderlaan and her husband, Rick, of Spring Lake, MI; four grandchildren, Joshua Schwenker, Matthew Schwenker, Libby Roberts and Caroline Roberts; four great-grandchildren; and beloved friends, Evelyn and Harry Furtick of West Columbia. A private, family graveside service will be held in Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery, Abbeville. Memorial contributions, in memory of Ann, may be sent to the Epworth Children's Home, PO Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting

Ann McDill Roberts MAULDIN - Ann McDill Roberts, born June 16, 1930 to the late Knox and Christine Parnell McDill in Spartanburg, SC, passed peacefully from this life on June 12, 2019 in Mauldin, SC. She was 88 years old. Born in Spartanburg County, Ann was a lifelong resident of Columbia, where she was reared and educated at Epworth Children's Home. She also attended Winthrop College. Ann was a member of the telephone company Pioneers and retired from Southern Bell/AT&T after 42 years of employment. She volunteered in the office at Heyward Gibbes School and Baptist Hospital. Ann served for many years as church librarian at Main Street Methodist Church of Columbia, and later, for a long period of time, was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Columbia. She was an excellent cook; gardening, sewing and dancing brought her much pleasure. Ann was a dedicated Gamecock fan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Talbert and dear friend, companion, and Epworth alumnus, Don Johnson, of Hanahan, SC. Ann is survived by her children Dr. Charles H. Roberts and his wife, Michelle, of Mauldin, Robin M. Vanderlaan and her husband, Rick, of Spring Lake, MI; four grandchildren, Joshua Schwenker, Matthew Schwenker, Libby Roberts and Caroline Roberts; four great-grandchildren; and beloved friends, Evelyn and Harry Furtick of West Columbia. A private, family graveside service will be held in Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery, Abbeville. Memorial contributions, in memory of Ann, may be sent to the Epworth Children's Home, PO Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com . Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abbeville is assisting the Roberts family. Published in The State on June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close