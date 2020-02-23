Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann McMahon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Jeffcoat McMahon COLUMBIA Ann Jeffcoat McMahon, 81, of Columbia, died Thursday, February 20, 2020. Born Sept 2, 1938 in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late James Earl and Charlotte Ferol Lever Jeffocat. Wife of the late Robert L. McMahon, she was a retired registered nurse, and member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Blythewood. Survivors include her daughters, The Rev. Fran McMahon Elrod (Larry), Cindy McMahon Brown (Ben); son, James Robert McMahon (Jennifer); grandchildren, Stephen Knight (Amber), Sydney Knight Bidwell (Tyler), Jacob Brown, Rebekah Brown, Scurry Elrod, Meagan McMahon, Margaret McMahon and Molly McMahon; great-grandchildren, Porter, Rylyn, Gunner and Sawyer. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James Lever Jeffcoat and David Earle Jeffcoat, Sr. A service to celebrate Mrs. McMahon's life will be held 3 o'clock, Sunday, February 23rd, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 90 Boney Road, Blythewood, SC, with The Rev. Clyde Scott, and The Rev. Fran M. Elrod officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 2 o'clock in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, OASIS Choir, PO Box 864, Blythewood, SC 29016. The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation for the outpouring of love and sympathy during this time. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Ann Jeffcoat McMahon COLUMBIA Ann Jeffcoat McMahon, 81, of Columbia, died Thursday, February 20, 2020. Born Sept 2, 1938 in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late James Earl and Charlotte Ferol Lever Jeffocat. Wife of the late Robert L. McMahon, she was a retired registered nurse, and member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Blythewood. Survivors include her daughters, The Rev. Fran McMahon Elrod (Larry), Cindy McMahon Brown (Ben); son, James Robert McMahon (Jennifer); grandchildren, Stephen Knight (Amber), Sydney Knight Bidwell (Tyler), Jacob Brown, Rebekah Brown, Scurry Elrod, Meagan McMahon, Margaret McMahon and Molly McMahon; great-grandchildren, Porter, Rylyn, Gunner and Sawyer. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James Lever Jeffcoat and David Earle Jeffcoat, Sr. A service to celebrate Mrs. McMahon's life will be held 3 o'clock, Sunday, February 23rd, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 90 Boney Road, Blythewood, SC, with The Rev. Clyde Scott, and The Rev. Fran M. Elrod officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 2 o'clock in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, OASIS Choir, PO Box 864, Blythewood, SC 29016. The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation for the outpouring of love and sympathy during this time. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The State on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close