Service Information
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia , SC 29223
(803)-754-6290
Visitation
11:00 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
90 Boney Road
Blythewood , SC
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
90 Boney Road
Blythewood , SC
Obituary

Ann Joye Allen Mullis BLYTHEWOOD - Ann Joye Allen Mullis, 87, of Blythewood, passed away on September 5, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. A graduate of the original Blythewood High School and Winthrop College with a bachelor's degree in journalism, where she was selected editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, Ann Joye spent most of her life on her family farm in Blythewood, South Carolina. However, she taught school for several years in the Charleston public school system upon graduation from college. She was an accomplished homemaker, whose greatest joy was having family and friends around the table for a meal that she expertly prepared. A long-standing member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Blythewood, she served in many capacities there, including teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, performing as pianist and organist and, lastly, before the ravages of dementia prevented her from doing so, as church historian. She was an active member of the United Methodist Women at Trinity and one year was selected "Woman of the Year." Also, she served on the Altar Guild. Ann Joye was considered a pillar of her beloved Blythewood community, and she was especially proud of her family land being designated a "Bicentennial Farm" by the United States Department of Agriculture as a part of their celebration of the 200th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Bicentennial farms were those who had remained in the same family's ownership as a working farm for over 200 years. Ann Joye was at least the fifth generation of the family to reside on the farm, which remains actively worked today by her son, whose daughter has also continued the legacy by having a home there, as well. Motherhood was Ann Joye's calling. She raised four children, and she instilled in them an appreciation of music, education, travel, cooking, and Christian values. She also enjoyed playing bridge with girlfriends and spending time combing the sands for shells at Hilton Head Island, where she achieved a lifelong dream of owning "a place at the beach." She took her children and grandchildren there many, many times. Sunday mornings were reserved in her family for attending church and having a plentiful, home cooked Sunday dinner afterwards, often including neighbors or other members of the church congregation. Perhaps her favorite music were songs from the old Cokesbury Methodist Hymnal, which she could play effortlessly on the piano. Providing them with piano lessons, she made sure her daughters could plunk their way through those hymns too. A skilled floral arranger, Ann Joye often provided flowers for the altar and designed holiday floral displays at church, as well as on her own dinner table. For many years, she was an active member of the Blythewood Garden Club, and she won numerous ribbons for floral arrangements, some in the South Carolina State Fair. In her sixties, she worked briefly as a silk floral designer for a small gift shop in Blythewood. She especially enjoyed being a grandmother, sewing, working crossword puzzles, and shopping for shoes. Her latter years were spent at Wildewood Downs retirement community in Columbia, South Carolina, where she remained a resident until her death. She is survived by her children, Catherine Sue "Cathy" York, James Kenneth "Kenny" Mullis, Jr., (Sha), Martha Elizabeth "Beth" Moore (Paul) and Ann Marie Watson; grandchildren, Bailey Mullis, Garrett York, Allen Moore, Boyce Moore, Ian Watson, Max Watson and Jake Watson. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hiram Sanders Allen, Sr., and Annie Lou Williams Allen; and a brother, H.S. Allen, Jr. A funeral service for Mrs. Mullis will be held at 12 o'clock on Tuesday, September 10th at Trinity United Methodist Church, 90 Boney Road, Blythewood, with The Rev. Clyde Scott officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Floral arrangements will be accepted at the funeral home, or memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, PO Box 864, Blythewood, SC 29016.

