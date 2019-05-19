Ann Farmer O'Shields CHAPIN - Ann Farmer O'Shields, loving wife of Charles (Chuck) Jackson O'Shields, Jr. died peacefully surrounded by her family on May 16, 2019. Mrs. O'Shields was born on September 21, 1948 in Greenville, South Carolina to the late Mr. & Mrs. Ralph Edgar (Fern Cox) Farmer. Mrs. O'Shields graduated from Coker College in 1969. Mrs. O'Shields was a member of Gateway Baptist Church in Irmo for over twenty five years. Mrs. O'Shields was the faithful mother of Jennifer O'Shields, Kathryn Neely, and her beloved son-in-law, Jesse Neely. Her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren, Jacob and Charlotte (Charla) Neely. She dearly loved and cherished each family member. In her memory, please perform a random act of kindness that will benefit a child. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gateway Baptist Church Chapel Fund. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Gateway Baptist Church in Irmo, South Carolina. Visitation will follow the service. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is handling the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on May 19, 2019