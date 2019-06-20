Ann Sutcliffe Lyerly LEXINGTON - Ann Sutcliffe Lyerly, 75, passed away June 18, 2019. She was the wife of Lindsey Lyerly. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel, in Orangeburg, SC, with the Reverend Faye Stephens, officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Ann was born in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late Bland Lee Watkins and Dorothy Huff. She graduated from Orangeburg High School and attended Secretarial College. She was a wife and homemaker, a member of the Orangeburg Junior Service League, and a member of Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church. Survivors include her husband of twenty-nine years, Lindsey, of the home; two daughters, Shannon Hines (Matt) of Lexington and Virginia Lyerly of Gastonia, NC; three sons, Rinken Sutcliffe (Molly) of Lexington, Greg Sutcliffe (Vickie) of Orangeburg, and Lindsey Lyerly, Jr., (Meredith) of Irmo; one brother, James Watkins (Carolyn) of Eutawville; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a number of nieces and nephews. Ann was predeceased by her first husband, L. W. Sutcliffe, Jr. The family asks that memorials be made to The , P. O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 OR The Maude Shifly Chapter of SPCA, P. O. Box 1584, Orangeburg, SC 29116. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on June 20, 2019