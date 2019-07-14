Ann Davis Sypolt COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Ann Davis Sypolt, 68, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, with burial in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Ms. Sypolt died Friday, June 21, 2019 after an extended illness. Born in Columbia, SC, she was the daughter and only child of the late Woodrow Wilson Davis and Helen Bradley Davis. A graduate of Dreher High School, she was the former manager of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Bookstore. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Surviving are her son, Larry Sypolt, former daughter-in-law, Hoa Sypolt, and grandsons, Andrew William Sypolt and Adam Tran Sypolt. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 1100 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on July 14, 2019