Ann W. West COLUMBIA Ann Wilson West, 85, passed away on December 23, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center. Visitation will be held at Barr-Price Funeral Home in Lexington on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Born in Batesburg in 1934, she was the daughter of the late Arthur T. (Jack) Wilson and Emily Cato Wilson. She is survived by her husband W.C. West, children Jeffrey West and Kathy McCoy (Algie) of Columbia and two grandchildren, Megan McCoy-Baker (Andrew) and Kayla McCoy, a predeceased brother and sister-in-law, Arthur T. Wilson and wife Jeanette of Beaufort and nieces and grand nieces and nephews. She attended Limestone College and worked at the S.C. Tax Commission. She was a member of the USC DAR Chapter, Lourie Senior Center, Carolina Jazz Society, Columbia Shag Club, and Palmetto Shag Club. She was a member of Christ Covenant Church, PCA. Memorials may be made to Covenant or Batesburg-Leesville Presbyterian Church. Online register at Barr-Price.com (803) 532-4411
Published in The State on Dec. 27, 2019