Anna M. Cook COLUMBIA - Anna Margareta Bartl Cook, was born July 26, 1927, in Michelsdorf, Czechoslovakia, to Oswald and Anna Arnold Bartl. She passed away on March 9, 2019, in Columbia, SC, at the age of 91. Anna was the oldest of four children who grew up in a rural, German speaking village in Czechoslovakia, where she and her brothers went to school and worked on the family farm. Nearing the end of WWII, in the spring of 1945, she fled alone with one bag and the clothes on her back due to the advancing Soviet Army. She made her way to Austria and after a few years she was able to reunite with her family in West Germany. She met her husband, Albert, while he was stationed in Fulda, Germany, serving in the US Army. They eventually settled in Columbia, SC, where they raised their two boys, Dennis and Gary. Anna worked for many years in the school cafeterias of Hopkins Junior and Lower Richland High Schools. She was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church. Anna is survived by her son, Dennis, his wife Donna; two grandchildren, Parker and Blaine; and two great grandchildren Rex and Olive of Irmo, SC; and her son, Gary, his wife Christy; two granddaughters, Emily and Haley of Monument, CO. She is also survived by two brothers, Herbert Bartl, of Munich, Germany and Oswald Bartl of Fulda, Germany. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; one brother, Richard; and her infant son, Ronald. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 15th, at 12 o'clock at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Final Commendation and Farewell Prayers will be said at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 until 7 o'clock, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Memorials may be made in Anna's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3600 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205. Memories and condolences may be shared at

7600 Trenholm Road

Columbia , SC 29223

