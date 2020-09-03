Anna G. Puckett Bester DENMARK - A Celebration of Life Service for Anna Delton Godfrey Puckett Bester, 77, of Denmark, SC will be held 11 am Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Christ Episcopal Church, 5266 Carolina Hwy, Denmark, SC 29042 with the Reverend Pamela H. Fahrner officiating. Memorial contributions may be sent in Anna's memory to the American Diabetes Association
P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Anna passed away on Saturday August 29, 2020. Born in Charlotte, NC she was a daughter of the late Delton David Godfrey and Virginia Freeman Godfrey and was married to Scott E. Bester. Anna retired from the Gaston County public schools as Food Service Director after many years of service. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Denmark where she served in numerous capacities. Survivors include her husband Scott E. Bester of the home; her sons, Bert (Chris) Puckett of Fayetteville, NC and Bryan Puckett of Seattle, WA; grandsons, Max and 2LT Hunter Puckett (US Army); a sister, Mary (Charles) Szymonski-Brown of Monroe, NC; step-children, April (Randy) Wells of Blackville, SC and Scott William Bester of NC; a niece, Shelly (Chip) Holt and nephews, Matt (Dionna) Hargett and Aaron (Angela) Hargett. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Betsy Hooker. Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, South Carolina is assisting the family. Please visit our online registry atwww.folkfuneralhome.com
