Anna Lou Jennings Sims

Service Information
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC
29201
(803)-771-7799
Obituary
Anna Lou Jennings Sims HOPKINS Funeral services for Mrs. Anna Lou Jennings Sims will be held Friday 12:00 noon at the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Hopkins, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be held Thursday beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: her husband, Deacon Shand Sims; daughters, Vanessa (Frank) Anderson, Theodora (John) Gaines, Natalie (Raymond Davis) Sims, and Wendy (Shameka) Bush; son, Kerry R. (Christine) Sims; daughter-in-law, Joyce Sims; sister, Jean Randall; 13 grandchildren; 20 great- grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on May 30, 2019
