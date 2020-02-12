Anna Mae Lawson Heiser COLUMBIA - A Memorial Service for Anna Mae Lawson Heiser, 91, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Heiser died Monday, February 10, 2020. Born in Knoxville, TN on December 12, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Lawson and Corenna Parrott Lawson. Surviving are her daughters; Coren Weiss, Natanna Wright (Audy), Edna "De" DuFrene, a sister, Margaret Lawson Smith; four grandchildren, Venus Eddy, Jayson DuFrene, Adam Weiss, Michele Weiss and multiple nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband, Rod Heiser; step-son, Bob Heiser and Brother, David Lawson. The family wishes to thank Retia "Mom's Rita" Grissett for her loving care of Anna. Anna will be remembered for her sweet smile and the way she treated you when you were with her. She was loving and kind, warm and generous. Memorials may be made to Leeza's Care Connection, 201 St. Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Feb. 12, 2020