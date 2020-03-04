Anna Marie Ehrhardt COLUMBIA - Anna Marie Ehrhardt, 71, of Columbia, South Carolina passed away March 2, 2020 at Lexington Medical Center West Columbia, South Carolina. She was born on April 21, 1948 in Columbia , South Carolina to the late J.B Ehrhardt and Pauline (Powers ) Spencer. Memorials may be made to the Griffin Animal Hospital 1510 Barnwell St., Columbia, SC 29201 in honor of Jake. A private memorial service will be planned at a later date. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.southcarolinacremation.com
Published in The State on Mar. 4, 2020