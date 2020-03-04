Anna Marie Ehrhardt

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Marie Ehrhardt.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Anna Marie Ehrhardt COLUMBIA - Anna Marie Ehrhardt, 71, of Columbia, South Carolina passed away March 2, 2020 at Lexington Medical Center West Columbia, South Carolina. She was born on April 21, 1948 in Columbia , South Carolina to the late J.B Ehrhardt and Pauline (Powers ) Spencer. Memorials may be made to the Griffin Animal Hospital 1510 Barnwell St., Columbia, SC 29201 in honor of Jake. A private memorial service will be planned at a later date. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.southcarolinacremation.com
Published in The State on Mar. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.