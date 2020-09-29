Anna Ree Roland, 96, our precious mother, went to be with Jesus. She passed this life to live her eternal life with Jesus on Monday, September 21, 2020. She passed with lots of love around her at her daughter's home. When she got to heaven, I know Jesus took her by the hand and said, "Come with me my precious and faithful servant." Anna was born in Aiken, SC on January 26, 1924 to Arnie and Etheridge Starnes. She attended Wagner, SC schools. She loved to travel, toured the lower 48 states, and was really blessed to be able to travel to the Holy Land five times. She loved to visit her family and friends, especially every Sunday after church. She loved her garden and worked in it until her mid-80s. She was honored to receive the Volunteer of the Year award from Meals-OnWheels from Lexington and Richland Counties. She was a Volunteer of the Year with the American Red Cross at blood donations and helped with voter registrations. She retired from Lexington Sportswear. In the 1940s, Anna Ree worked at Saxe Gotha Mill in Red Bank where she met her husband, David H. Roland, whom she has now joined in heaven along with her son, Henley E. Roland and Grandbaby Girl Roland. She is survived by her children, Virginia H. Hall, Hilda (Guy) West, Luke (Barbara) Roland and Harold (Margaret) Roland. Anna Ree had 20 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 9 5-generation great-great-grandchildren. The visitation is at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and the funeral is at St. James Lutheran Church in Red Bank on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Special thanks to Agape and Amedisys Hospice for their 5 ½ years of service. All memorials can be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 1358 S. Lake Dr., Lexington, SC 29073. Anna Ree was a lifetime member of St. James Lutheran Church. Due to the Covid-19 virus, we require everyone to wear a mask and social distance. www.caughmanlexington.com