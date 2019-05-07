Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne A. Goodson. View Sign Service Information Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home 306 West Home Avenue Hartsville , SC 29550 (843)-332-6531 Send Flowers Obituary

Anne A. Goodson HARTSVILLE - Funeral services for Anne Axson Goodson, 66, will be held at 5 o'clock on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at First Baptist Church. The Rev. Dr. Greg Boyd will officiate with burial to follow in the First Baptist Church Cemetery. Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home is caring for the family. The family will receive friends Monday from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the children's ministry at First Baptist Church, 104 East Home Ave, Hartsville, SC 29550. Mrs. Goodson died Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born in North, SC, she was a daughter of the late John Brown and Martha Boles Axson. Mrs. Goodson was an elementary school teacher for 28 years, serving at both North Elementary School in North, SC and North Hartsville Elementary School in Hartsville, SC. Mrs. Goodson earned her master's degree in education at the University of South Carolina and her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Columbia College in 1975. Mrs. Goodson taught Bible school, Sunday school, and kept children in the nursery at First Baptist Church. She served as an officer on the board of the Hartsville Cotillion debutante ball for 18 years and was a member of the Pine and Lake Garden Club. Mrs. Goodson was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed watching all Clemson University sports, especially football, listening and shagging to beach music, and spending time with her granddaughters. Her faith was steadfast until the end. Surviving are her husband, Thomas E. Goodson, Sr. of Hartsville, SC; sons, Thomas E. Goodson, Jr. (Blaire) of Hartsville, SC and Austin Goodson (Brittany) of Greenville, SC; brother, Keith Axson (Margaret) of Columbia, SC; sisters Marilyn Axson of North, SC and Cathy Chastain (Barry) of Rock Hill, SC; granddaughters Greer and Helen Goodson of Hartsville, SC and Ellis Goodson of Greenville, SC; eight nephews and three nieces.

