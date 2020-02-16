Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Anne Higgins Alewine COLUMBIA- Anne Higgins Alewine, 85, of Columbia, died, Saturday, February 8, 2020 after a many year battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Born in South Portland, Maine, on June 16, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Guy E. Higgins of Presque Isle, Maine and Dorothy Riley Higgins of Houlton, Maine. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John F. Higgins of Portland, Maine. Anne was happily married to her loving husband, Thomas C. Alewine, Sr. for 63 years. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Thomas C. Alewine, Jr. (Jill), David B. Alewine (Margaret), Patricia A. Alewine, and Theresa A. Hiott (Al); grandchildren, Trevor Alewine, Anthony Jackson, and Morgan Slaton Bryant (Zachary); as well as three great grandchildren. She was a graduate of Bridgeport Hospital Nursing School in Bridgeport, Connecticut, where she earned the distinction of a Registered Nurse. Anne worked in labor and delivery at General Rose Hospital, Denver, Colorado, and Richland Memorial Hospital in Columbia. She also served as Home Health Nurse with Richland County Home Health until her retirement. Anne was a devoted Christian and member of St. David's Episcopal Church in Columbia. She served on the Altar Guild and was always available to assist in many of the church programs. The memorial service for Anne will be held at eleven o'clock, Friday, February 21st at Saint David's Episcopal Church, 605 Polo Road, Columbia, SC with The Rev. William M. "Scotty" Brock officiating. Interment will be immediately afterward in churchyard. A reception for family and friends will follow the interment in St. David's Episcopal Church Parrish Hall. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Many thanks must be given to Compassionate Care Hospice, which provided outstanding care to Anne for more than three years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint David's Episcopal Church or the , 1817 Gadsden St, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Anne Higgins Alewine COLUMBIA- Anne Higgins Alewine, 85, of Columbia, died, Saturday, February 8, 2020 after a many year battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Born in South Portland, Maine, on June 16, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Guy E. Higgins of Presque Isle, Maine and Dorothy Riley Higgins of Houlton, Maine. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John F. Higgins of Portland, Maine. Anne was happily married to her loving husband, Thomas C. Alewine, Sr. for 63 years. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Thomas C. Alewine, Jr. (Jill), David B. Alewine (Margaret), Patricia A. Alewine, and Theresa A. Hiott (Al); grandchildren, Trevor Alewine, Anthony Jackson, and Morgan Slaton Bryant (Zachary); as well as three great grandchildren. She was a graduate of Bridgeport Hospital Nursing School in Bridgeport, Connecticut, where she earned the distinction of a Registered Nurse. Anne worked in labor and delivery at General Rose Hospital, Denver, Colorado, and Richland Memorial Hospital in Columbia. She also served as Home Health Nurse with Richland County Home Health until her retirement. Anne was a devoted Christian and member of St. David's Episcopal Church in Columbia. She served on the Altar Guild and was always available to assist in many of the church programs. The memorial service for Anne will be held at eleven o'clock, Friday, February 21st at Saint David's Episcopal Church, 605 Polo Road, Columbia, SC with The Rev. William M. "Scotty" Brock officiating. Interment will be immediately afterward in churchyard. A reception for family and friends will follow the interment in St. David's Episcopal Church Parrish Hall. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Many thanks must be given to Compassionate Care Hospice, which provided outstanding care to Anne for more than three years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint David's Episcopal Church or the , 1817 Gadsden St, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The State on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.