Service Information Petty Funeral Home 124 North Trade Street Landrum , SC 29356 (864)-457-3572

Anne B. Fryga WEST COLUMBIA - Mrs. Anne Blackburn Fryga, 99, of West Columbia, SC entered into the presence of her Savior on April 10, 2020. Interment will be at Gramling United Methodist Church Cemetery on April 15, 2020 beside her beloved husband, the late Rev. Michael Fryga. Plans are to have a memorial service at Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church in West Columbia at a later date. Mrs. Fryga was born December 8, 1920 at Douglas, GA to the late Rev. John Cavitt Blackburn and the late Edith Willingham Blackburn. Since she was the daughter of a Presbyterian Minister and the wife of a Methodist Minister, there were many moves in her life. In childhood these included Clarksville and Decatur in GA and Columbia, SC. Her education was in the public schools and she graduated from University High School, then Columbia Bible College, and Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL. After marrying Rev. Fryga, she served alongside her husband in the church work in whatever capacity she was needed. These eight pastorates of the SC Methodist Conference were Buffalo, Gramling, Saluda, Cottageville, Newberry, Andrews, Johnston and Providence. Mrs. Fryga is survived by her three children, Elizabeth Fryga of Columbia, SC, John Fryga of Lexington, SC and Marian Fryga Hendrix (David) of Inman, SC; four grandchildren Stephen Loadholdt (Rachel), David Loadholdt, Pierce Fryga (Emily), and Cassidy Fryga; also two great grandchildren Eden Ann Loadholdt and Luke Loadholdt. Anne enjoyed homemaking in the various parsonages. Two were built during their pastorate. Her hobbies were bird watching, sewing, pastel art, and learning local history. She taught Language Arts for 10 years in the SC public school system in five schools, grades 4 through 8. Foreign missions have been dear to her heart from early childhood. She became a widow in retirement, she started making pew dolls for missionaries of the Mission Society and church teams to use on trips to orphanages and clinics. Her Mt. Hebron UMC ladies helped with supplies and now there are over 2000 dolls in over 50 countries showing the love of Jesus. The family would like to extend special thanks to the caregivers Julia at Comfort Keepers and Deborah Sloan. Memorials may be made to Samaritans Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Condolences may be left at

