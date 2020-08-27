1/
Anne Caughman
Anne Caughman LIBERTY, SC - Anne Caughman, 65, passed away peacefully Monday, August 24, 2020. She was born in Asheville, NC September 29, 1954 the daughter of George G. and Anne Westrope Caughman. Born with Down's Syndrome, Anne was a special lady who endeared herself to all of her dedicated caregivers. She is survived by three brothers, George Caughman III of Watertown, CT, Gordon Caughman (Alecia) of Honolulu, HI, and John Caughman (Jenny) of Oak Ridge, TN; four nephews and one niece. She was predeceased by her parents. A private graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery and Gardens in Columbia, SC. The family expresses heartfelt gratitude for the kind and loving care Anne has received from her caregivers throughout her life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Down Syndrome organization of your choice are encouraged. Please visit www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central-Clemson Commons.

Published in The State on Aug. 27, 2020.
