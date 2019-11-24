Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Chaffin Doty Palmer. View Sign Service Information Weymouth Funeral Home 12746 Nettles Drive Newport News , VA 23606 (757)-930-2222 Memorial service 10:30 AM St. Andrew's Episcopal Church Main Street Hilton Village of Newport News , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anne Chaffin Doty Palmer WINNSBORO - Anne Chaffin Doty Palmer, 91, was born in Winnsboro, South Carolina, on October 29, 1928, to Minnie Wright Owen Doty and Mark Hanahan Doty. She died on November 14, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Norman Hart Palmer, Jr. of Ridgeway, South Carolina; her daughters Elizabeth Ann Doty Palmer and Susan Kendrick Palmer Kelliher; her brother, Mark Hanahan Doty, Jr.; her son-in-law, Stephen Joseph Kelliher; and her sister- and brother-in-law Nancy Palmer Milling and Bob Hubbard. Anne has two grandchildren, Stephen John Kelliher and Caitlin Elizabeth Kelliher, and one great-grandchild, Logan Cash Kelliher. Anne taught summer music camp in North Carolina for several years and developed a passion for teaching piano. Upon graduation from Hollins College in 1949 with a B.A. in Music, Anne continued her studies at Julliard in New York City. When she returned home to Winnsboro, Anne began her career as a piano teacher. She loved to see the smiles on the faces of beginning students when they performed their first solo. In 1950, Anne married Norman Hart Palmer, an Air Force pilot she had met at a party given by his Aunt. They were stationed at several bases around the United States as well a three-year tour in Japan. It was in Japan that Anne discovered her enjoyment of flower arrangement, particularly the art of Ikebana. She was the accompanist for choruses at Yokota Air Base and at several other bases in the states. In the late 1960's, Anne was the assistant librarian to the then fledgling Christopher Newport College. During their life together in Newport News, Anne was a long-time member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, an active member of her church circle and she served as a Stephen Minister a volunteer group that provides one-on-one companionship to its care receivers. She belonged to the Hampton Roads Horticultural Society, volunteered with the Peninsula Fine Arts Center, and was a member and officer of the Riverside Garden Club. A funeral service was held on November 17 at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Newport News, Virginia. Interment will be at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Ridgeway, South Carolina.

