Anne E. Wahab CHAPIN The funeral service for Anne E. Wahab, 99, of Chapin, will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 5637 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212, at 12:00 noon. The Reverend Joshua Knott will officiate. The family will receive friends in the narthex of the church at 11:30 a.m. to 12 noon. A private family inurnment will be held at Bush River Memorial Gardens. Anne was born on August 11, 1920, in Kinston, NC, and passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at her residence in Chapin. She was the daughter of the late Herman H. Casey and Nancy Joyner Casey. Anne had been attending Cornerstone Presbyterian Church with her family. Survivors include her sons, William Russell Wahab of Albuquerque, NM and Robert A. Wahab (Vicki) of Chapin; her grandchildren, Frederick Allen Wahab (Caralee) and Jenni Anne Bell (Frank); and her great-grandchildren, Amber Nicole Rippy, James Allen Wahab, Lily Eileen Wahab, Colton Alexander Royer, Grace Anne Royer, and Scarlett Lynn Bell. She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Wahab; her brother, Bob Sutton, and her sister, Lucille Sutton. Gifts in Anne's memory may be made to Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 5637 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Online condolences may be sent to

